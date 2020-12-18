An ugly sweater surprise

Mayor Nirenberg makes an appearance at a virtual ugly Christmas sweater party.

SAN ANTONIO — On National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg made a surprise appearance to a group of seniors having a virtual ugly Christmas sweater party.

“I kind of felt like I was a kid, you know, seeing the real Santa,” said Armando Ramirez. “That’s kind of how I felt like, 'Wow, that’s … the mayor.”

Ramirez feels like he started his lockdown before March. He had to retire early when he started losing his eyesight and it began affecting his work.

“The past year and a half, I found myself closing in because I didn’t have that type of networking that I was used to doing before.”

Ironically, it was after the coronavirus struck and virtual meetings became the norm that he found himself reconnecting with the community.

“Those type of calls have helped me stay stimulated and connected and socially involved.” Ramirez said.

Some of those calls have been with Senior Planet, a nonprofit that organizes virtual learning events geared toward seniors.

“Senior Planet is unique in the sense that they fill a niche that where one organization stops and another begins, they’re right in the middle,” he said. “They know exactly how to fill it in.”

When Ramirez decided to participate in their ugly Christmas sweater party, he was told to expect a surprise guest.

“My mind, you know, kinda went towards, 'Oh, we got Santa Claus coming, you know, he’s probably going to pop in and do his thing, right?'"

But they managed to surprise him anyway.

“Good morning, everybody,” Nirenberg said as he appeared on-screen. “Thanks so much for allowing me to come on.”

Nirenberg made the appearance while in transit to a coronavirus vaccine demonstration.

“I know that 2020’s been really tough for everybody,” the mayor said. “I’m glad we’re still partaking in these annual traditions even if it’s virtual.”

Ramirez said he was flattered Nirenberg took the time to talk to their small group.