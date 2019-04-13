SAN ANTONIO — In 2018, there were 1,821 alcohol-related crashes in San Antonio, killing 41 people. The Texas Department of Transportation claiming a booth at this year's Oyster Bake to bring awareness and prevent drinking and driving.

In an effort to reduce crashes and save lives on Texas roadways, the Texas Department of Transportation continues the "Plan While You Can" impaired driving campaign.

The campaign urges drivers to plan ahead for a sober ride through its "Plan to Win" virtual reality game, which quizzes and educates participants on the dangers and consequences of drinking alcohol and driving.

"Remember that when you get behind the wheel, the risk that you are taking," Laura Lopez with TxDOT said. "The risk that you can get into a car crash and kill somebody. You need to remember that it's $17,000 in fees in legal fees, a ticket, possibly losing your driver's license and even your job so it's really important to remember those things before you get behind the wheel after drinking one or two drinks."

LYFT and VIA Transportation partnering with sponsors this year to help make getting a sober ride easy for Fiesta-goers.

Lyft passengers can simply download the Lyft app and use the special promo codes: VIAFIESTA2019 (valid between April 12, 2019, 12:00 AM and April 15, 2019, 12:00 AM) and VIAFIESTA19WK (valid between April 22, 2019, 12:00 AM and April 28, 2019, 3:00 AM). Each code is valid for $10 off one trip to or from one of VIA’s designated smart hubs to include Crossroads Park & Ride, Randolph Park & Ride, Frank Madla Transit Center and Airport Park & Ride.

“We hope to make it easy for San Antonio to Viva! responsibly and encourage festival-goers to leave their cars at home and take advantage of these awesome partnerships which bring multimodal transportation solutions to the Alamo City’s biggest party of the year,” said Janet Peavy, Lyft San Antonio Market Manager.