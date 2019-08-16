SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation held an open house and public hearing for people to weigh in on the proposed changes Thursday night.

Joe Marsh, one of the people who commented at the meeting, said he's traveled I-35, Austin Hwy and Loop 410 for decades.

"People are in too big of a hurry," Marsh said. "They don't maintain a safe distance, they don't signal before changing lanes – they just shoot out – and they expect the guy behind them to react like there's no problem. We don't need that kind of driving."

The constant traffic congestion is why TxDOT is proposing a $2.1 billion project to expand I-35 through Bexar, Comal and Guadalupe counties.

RELATED: TxDOT to hold public hearing on I-35 upper deck expansion from SA to New Braunfels

RELATED: Protecting air quality with 'Drive Clean Texas', interactive game coming to cities across the state

RELATED: TxDOT workers turn in $2K found on side of highway; money belonged to Dallas-area nonprofit

It will also include two 15-mile elevated lanes (i.e. upper decks) between the interstate's main lanes and frontage roads from I-410 South to FM 3009. The upper decks will include an HOV lane and two general purpose lanes in each direction.

Back in July, we told you the plan included a new overpass near Cowboys Dance Hall at Loop 410 and I-35 on the northeast side of San Antonio.

However, the proposal is still in the planning phase.

TxDOT sent a release to KENS5 with the full list of the changes:

Construct two 15-mile long elevated lanes between the I-35 main lanes and frontage roads from I-410 South to FM 3009.

The elevated lanes will consist of one high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane and two general purpose lanes in each direction.

Additional bridges will be constructed to connect to I-410 South, I-410 North, Loop 1604 West and Loop 1604 East.

At-grade widening between FM 3009 and FM 1103 with the addition of two general purpose lanes.

Revisions to ramps and frontage roads, along with accommodations for drainage, utilities, signs and other highway improvements.

The changes are expected to help travel times in the area. The construction project would be completed in phases, with the first scheduled to start in 2021.

More information can be found here.