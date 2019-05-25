NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Memorial Day marks the beginning of tubing season—not just because it’s a popular weekend to enjoy the water, but because there will be some changes that will last all summer long.

A cost of $2 per tube will now be in effect. Folks who wish to enjoy the Comal River must pay $2 for a wristband before hopping in the water.

Additionally, the Guadalupe River will be open, after a spillgate failure at the Dunlap Dam created water levels too dangerous for swimmers and tubers. The Guadalupe River had been closed for about a week.

Disposable bottles, beverage boxes, cans, cups, bags and snack containers are prohibited on the river. People are encouraged to utilize reusable containers, and there is a limit of one cooler per person. Police will patrol the area, checking coolers for prohibited substances.

Tubes larger than five feet are not allowed on the river.

Folks breaking these rules may receive up to $500 in fines, per the police officer’s discretion.

Parking in the area ranges from $10 to $20 on weekends. Drivers must register their car with the Park Mobile app, or face a fine of up to $75.

Tube rentals cost about $20 and include a shuttle to and from the tubing service.

Thirty-thousand people spent Memorial Day weekend on the Comal River in 2018. This year, there could be more.

More bodies doesn’t mean more safety concerns, but it does mean more people need to be aware of their surroundings, said River Operations Manager Amy Niles.

“Any time you enter a body of water, especially a natural body of water, there are some concerns,” Niles said.

Niles said most problems she sees can be prevented. A float down the river, which can last about two hours, can lead to some nasty sunburns. However, the big problem that doesn’t get enough attention has to do with an area that rarely sees the sunshine: the bottoms of feet.

“We have people who slip and fall, cut their feet on rocks in the river. Make you have the proper foot equipment,” Niles said.

Steps along the river’s most-used entry and exit points are coated in algae, but shoes with good grip can prevent potential falls. Any sort of foot covering will prevent a swimmer from cutting the bottoms of their feet on jagged rocks throughout the river.

Alcohol consumption also plays a role in safety. A park ranger said there had been an increase in people filling reusable containers with hard alcohol following the “Can Ban,"causing some folks to get intoxicated quicker and increase their risk for dehydration.

Most consequences from overdrinking are small, like forgetting to apply sunscreen and drink water; however, there is potential for more serious consequences.

While rough areas, like the Tube Chute, have lifeguards, most areas along the river do not. There is no age limit to get on the river, but it can take only a few seconds for a child to stumble into a life-threatening situation.

“People do get scared when they realize how deep it is,” Niles said. “It varies—there are some areas that are four feet, and others are 15 to 20 feet.”

Drowning is the second-leading cause of death for children under 14 years old, and it only takes two inches of water to drown.

The city provides free life jackets at the start of the tubing route. There is no deposit necessary; they simply ask you return the floating devices before you leave the premises.

More information about tubing along the river can be found at tubeinnewbraunfels.com.