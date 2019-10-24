SAN ANTONIO — Drivers along Highway 281 Thursday morning saw a show of support for Greg Garza. Fire and tow trucks stationed on bridges above the highway as firefighters, law enforcement and family took part in processions paying tribute to the fallen firefighter.

Crews came from across Texas, including Pleasanton and Poteet, in a procession to Community Bible Church. As they drove up 281, fire trucks and tow trucks parked by supporters like Marine Corps Veteran Mike Benjamin raised flags and stood watch.

"When one of them falls, it’s just like being in the military—when you have a fallen comrade, you honor him to the best of your ability," Benjamin said. "We work with them on a daily basis and they protect us while we’re out there doing what we’re supposed to be doing: cleaning up vehicles."

Benjamin says the tow truck drivers give this farewell each time a first responder dies in the line of duty.

Michelle Vosburgh, a mom who takes these roads daily, heard about Garza and decided to join in to say thank you.

"These people put their lives on the line everyday and when you see them on the side of the road, slow down. It takes two seconds," Vosburg said. "Slow down, switch lanes, be aware of your surroundings, if you see them flashing in your rear0view mirror—pull over."

They watched as the processions made their way to Community Bible Church. The first was made up mostly of fire crews, the second included family and more fellow firefighters, their trucks draped with wreaths and black ribbons—all honoring a man who gave his life serving the city he loved.

A memorial account has been set up at Generations FCU for Greg Garza's family. Anyone wanting to donate simply has to reference the Greg Garza Memorial Account.

RELATED: "He was admired and loved": Fallen firefighter Greg Garza honored at funeral service

RELATED: Hundreds of firefighters walk to honor Greg Garza one week after his death