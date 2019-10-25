SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio church known for housing migrants in need and welcoming LGBTQ members to its congregation is working on an action plan Friday after the roof of its youth building collapsed during Thursday night's storm, causing flooding and structural damage.

The Travis Park Church near Navarro and Travis released a statement on its Facebook page Friday, writing: "We are sad to report the roof of the Youth Building collapsed tonight under the weight of the intense rain. Fortunately, no one was in the church except our security guards as the small number of migrants had earlier been relocated elsewhere for lodging tonight. No one was hurt."

Church Director of Operations Cydni Bravenec says it happened around 12:30 a.m., in an older portion of the building. The church says the collapse led to a sprinkler line breaking, sending even more water pouring through the building.

"We just had a lot of rain last night, rain and high winds—and we had a roof that just (saw) a little too much rain and too much wind," Bravenec said. "It was a part of the church we do not currently use, it’s an older side of the building. So there was no one in it."

The collapse sent bricks into the alley below and flooding turned tiles into a mess in rooms on the second floor. Staff worked to get water out of the church and to find out how much fixes will cost, as well as how long they'll take. They're just grateful no one was injured, and thankful for San Antonio's support.

