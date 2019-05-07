SAN ANTONIO — Amid Independence Day festivities and a city at a standstill to celebrate the holiday, migrants passing through San Antonio are still in need of assistance.

Travis Park Church, which has been sheltering migrants since April, said in a Facebook post that it is need of volunteers from 7 p.m. Thursday until about 8 a.m. Friday to help with assisting them. According to the church, it is "expecting a record number of refugees," and the number of volunteers is few due to the Fourth of July holiday.

If you're able to volunteer at the church shelter, you're asked to call or text (210)551-1684.