City is talking trash: Your collection day may be changing soon

80% of customers in San Antonio may have different pickup days starting on November 7.

SAN ANTONIO — A whopping 80% of San Antonians are about to see their solid waste pickup days change on November 7.

Solid Waste officials said this gigantic re-shuffling may save $2.6 million dollars by making the whole city collection system more efficient.

Solid Waste manager Nick Galus explained the math behind the move.

“The cost of a truck is over $400K. If we did not make these changes, we would need to add at least 7 trucks and 8 drivers. The new model requires 15 drivers but no additional trucks. The estimated cost difference of the new model versus the old model is $722,122 versus $3,325,128, respectively so we would expect a potential cost savings of $2,603,006.”

Galus said by spreading out collections over five days instead of the traditional four days, the division will not need to purchase new collection trucks and they will be able to save money on overtime with a more equitable distribution of their workload.

Galus said since the start of the pandemic, there have been increases in the volume of material they are collecting.

“At the height of the pandemic we saw 14% more material that we were collecting. It's kind of settled down so we're averaging eight to ten percent more material, but nonetheless, our routes can only collect so much,” Galus said.

Additionally, Galus said, traditional collection routes needed to be adjusted to accommodate growth. Galus said collection workers, who put in four shifts of ten hours, have been routinely working 12 hours or more. The overtime costs are higher, and Galus said longer days take a toll on the workers.

“If they come in for a ten hour shift, we want them to work ten hours, not 12 hours or more,” Galus said, adding “We're trying to make sure that the routes are designed so that they are able to finish up at a reasonable time.”

Consistent customer service is a factor as well.

“If we're picking up later in the evening, it will confuse the customer because they'll think we haven't come by and picked them up, but the reality is the driver is still out there collecting,” Galus said, adding “Our goal is to make sure that we have all of our customers serviced before 4:30.”