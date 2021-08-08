Town halls scheduled for San Antonians to give their say on the 2022 budget

Town halls will be held in each district in the coming weeks as the budget process kicks into full gear.

SAN ANTONIO — With the start of the new fiscal year less than two months away, the City of San Antonio is encouraging residents to make their voices heard on budget priorities and allocations.

The proposed budget for 2022 will be presented by City Manager Erik Walsh at Thursday's city council meeting, and a series of in-person and virtual town halls have already been scheduled for the coming weeks to provide San Antonians an opportunity to to give their input.

The first one is scheduled for August 16.

Anyone interested in asking a question is able to do so ahead of time either by called 3-1-1; emailing saspeakup@sanantonio.gov; using the hashtag #SASpeakUp22 on social media platforms; or texting SASpeakUp22 to 55000. The in-person town halls will also be available to watch via the city's online livestream channel or on its Facebook page, as well as turning into AT&T channel 99, Grande channel 20, Spectrum channel 21 or digital antenna channel 16.1.

Here is the complete schedule for the town halls:

Monday, August 16 at 7 p.m. for District 10 - The Tool Yard (10303 Tool Yard)

Tuesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. for Districts 8 and 9 - Virtually via saspeakup.com

Monday, August 23 at 6 p.m. for District 7 - Virtually via saspeakup.com

Tuesday, August 24 at 6 p.m. for District 5 - Harris Middle School cafeteria (325 Pruitt Ave.)

Wednesday, August 25 at 6 p.m. for District 3 - Pecan Valley Elementary School (3966 East Southcross)

Thursday, August 26 at 6 p.m. for District 1 - Victory Center at San Antonio College (1819 North Main Ave.)

Monday, August 30 at 6 p.m. for District 2 - Ella Austin Community Center (1023 North Pine St.)

Tuesday, August 31 at 6 p.m. for District 6 - Virtually via saspeakup.com

Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. for District 4 - San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology's David Monroe Education Center (5035 SW 36th St.)