How the pandemic widened the already massive digital divide in San Antonio | Together We Rise

SAN ANTONIO — Educators have discussed the digital divide for nearly two decades. And now, some San Antonio families, teachers and city leaders say the pandemic has widened that gap for students of color.
"This is a 200-meter race," said Anthony Gordon, founder of SH James Prep Academy. "One racer gets a 100-meter head start, then I say, 'Go.' What is the likelihood for that person that was 100 meters behind ever catching up? It's very difficult, and in most cases impossible.
"And in no ways are we blaming the runner with the head start; it has nothing to do with that. We have to revisit the rules of the race."
