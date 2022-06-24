The history behind Pride that is too important to forget

Example video title will go here for this video

San Antonio's first Pride march was in 1976, but the riots for LGBTQ+ rights commemorated every year happened in 1969 in New York.

"In 2022, we're still standing up for ourselves"

Pride started as a movement and it still is today

The first Pride march in San Antonio happened in 1976

San Antonio didn't react to Stonewall immediately, but in 1973, a popular gay nightclub became San Antonio's Stonewall.

Though, the news may have been slow to reach smaller communities, Pride Month has been celebrated in June for decades now, commemorating the riots, and the people who stood up against oppressions.

Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson are both remembered as LGBTQ+ rights activist and prominent figures in the Stonewall Riots.

Many consider the Stonewall riots to be a turning point for LGBTQ+ rights. "members of the community were just done, they were tired of being preyed upon by policing agencies, by the mafia that often owned the clubs" Gohlke said.

University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) assistant archivist, Melissa Gohlke, called it "a seminal moment in LGBTQ+ history where members of the community just drew the line in the sand."

On the evening of June 28, 1969, police raided the Stonewall Inn, a small gay bar in Greenwich Village. At the time, police raids at queer friendly establishments were common. But on the evening of June 28, 1969, patrons fought back. It erupted into riots that lasted until July 3.

"Pride started as a riot." That message is often seen on posters and signs at Pride parades and marches across the country. While the first celebrations amplifying LGBTQ+ visibility were not known as "Pride", the 1970 Christopher Street Gay Liberation Day march in New York could be considered the first "Pride" march. This, and all Pride celebrations now commemorate the Stonewall Riots of 1969.

The San Antonio Country was a successful gay bar on St. Mary's St. founded by Arthur "Hap" Veltman. Gohlke said military police often came in to check for military personnel because they did not want them patronizing queer establishments.

In December 1973, military and local police raided the San Antonio Country.

"This very safe space then becomes not safe and like Stonewall, it becomes a flashpoint in San Antonio to move forward and say we’re not gonna take this anymore," Gohlke said.

Law enforcement at the time wanted to put Veltman's club on the off limits list for military personnel. After the 1973 raid, Veltman went to court and won to keep the San Antonio Country off the off limits list.

"Like Stonewall, a very seminal moment because he's fighting this huge bureaucracy that's trying to really oppress gays and he wins."

The first Pride march happened in 1976 with 35 participants, two police officers as escorts.

"It was a small group, that’s a brave group of people," Gohlke said. "A year later, it grew to 50 participants, gathering on the steps of the courthouse saying we’re here, you cannot continue to not hear our voices."

In the 80's and 90's, Pride celebrations grew larger. In

UTSA's special collections has photos from Pride celebrations at San Pedro Park.

Picnics and parades were full of people who for so long hadn’t felt safe being themselves in public.

"That must've been a great thing, you can bring your kids out, and feel safe, just hanging out, swimming, playing volleyball, and dancing...same sex dancing was pretty much forbidden, so this was a new platform. You could dance with your partner and just enjoy being out in public spaces and that has continued over the years."

Executive Director of Pride Center San Antonio, Robert Salcido, remembers his first Pride parade in the city as a very short one.

"It was just a span of a few blocks," he said. "To see where things have changed now where our parade is miles long and we have so many people who show up, families that come out, it's just beautiful to see the changes."