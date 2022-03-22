Texas families with transgender children open up about navigating legislation, directives targeting trans youth

Pride in your identity can be a powerful thing. Texas families of transgender kids speak up about why it's harmful to threaten that agency.

These parents couldn't be prouder of their transgender son, and have always supported him living his most authentic life.

Finding that pride wasn't always an easy journey for this 17-year-old.

Two years ago, Mike Taylor moved out of state out of concern for his transgender son.

"I feel like I’ve been stabbed in the back by my own state"

The Trevor Project's mental health support line for LGBTQ+ families is toll-free and available 24/7 at 866-488-7386. You can also reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text 741741 to reach a crisis counselor.

"I feel like I’ve been stabbed in the back by my own state" : Two years ago, Mike Taylor moved out of state out of concern for his transgender son.

San Antonio sports radio host Mike Taylor thought he had a tomboy on his hands when one of his now-10-year-old fraternal twins expressed not wanting to wear dresses or the color pink.

His kid was only 6 years old when she told her dad, " I would rather sit the bench on a baseball team than be a star player on the softball team because I don’t want to play with a bunch of girls. I'm a boy."

"He had a very feminine first name, hated it," Taylor said.

Eventually, Taylor and his ex-wife agreed to use initials instead and call their son MJ.

Taylor said he was hoping he did not have a transgender son, fearing the potential discrimination his child would face growing up. He made sure his child didn't know about those doubts or fears. From day one, Taylor and his family affirmed everything about their son's identity.

Then, one day, Taylor found letters MJ had written to himself, saying, "My name is MJ, I’m a boy."

"I can be a good parent – accept what you got, roll with it and be a good daddy – or be a bad father and pretend it’s not the facts when its staring at you in the face," Taylor said.

The name changed. The pronouns changed. But, at the end of the day, MJ is just a normal kid whose parents accepted him for who he is.

"We all want that," said Taylor. "He’s no different from any other human being. He wants to be a freaking kid, go to school and play, and be a dude and watch TV and go to ball games. He just wants to be a normal kid."

MJ's family couldn't ignore the fact that Texas was one of 27 states that didn't have anti-discrimination laws in place for people in the LGBTQ+ community.

That was enough reason to pick up his family and move to a state that did have protections in place: Hawaii.

"There are worse places to be than Hawaii, but my home is here, my heart's here," Taylor said. "I can’t live here because of this movement to discriminate against our community."

He's been in Hawaii for nearly two years, having moved before anti-trans rhetoric started to become louder in the arena of Texas politics.

"Not only has Texas gone from a state that didn’t have any laws that could protect us; now they’re trying to pass laws that would totally discriminate against us. We made the right decision to move."

His family isn't directly impacted by orders from Republican Texas leaders to investigate parents who provide gender-affirming care, since they no longer live in Texas.

"I feel like I’ve been stabbed in the back by my own state that I love very very much and that sucks."

Still, watching from thousands of miles away, it's upsetting for Taylor.

In the eyes of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, gender-affirming care is child abuse and warrants an investigation from the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS).

"There is a myth that’s being perpetrated, a myth that’s being told in this state that these blockers are permanently harmful and they’re just not," said Taylor. "I’ve met a lot of parents in our community over the last few years; none of us have ever discussed getting our kids operated on before they’re 18. I get upset about that lie that’s out there."

MJ hasn't taken any hormones to help with his transition, but Taylor said they have not crossed that bridge. They have provided other gender-affirming care, such as therapy appointments, but Taylor said they quickly realized MJ didn't need them. He was happy and living authentically because of the affirmations he received from his family.

"I can tell you that we would not have any hesitation to put him on blockers if we felt that was what was best for him," Taylor said.