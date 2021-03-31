Sean Elliott on why an 'honest conversation about race' is overdue in America | Together We Rise

SAN ANTONIO — Sean Elliott claimed international fame for overcoming adversity on the basketball court as a former team member of the San Antonio Spurs.
While people know his name around the world, most people have never heard about his own personal encounters with racism. He sat down with KENS 5's Jon Coker to share his story in his own words and to call the city of San Antonio to action.
Together We Rise results from a months-long conversation about South Texas's racial issues. The series pledges to shine a light on topics that may divide our community to find the pathway to uniting us.