The new blue: SAPD cadets share the weight of change before hitting the street | Together We Rise

By mid-December, the cadets of SAPD 2021-B should be on the street as San Antonio police officers. But do they bring anything different to the job?

Common themes like service attract them to become peace officers. There are also parts of the job they see as a challenge. For starters: the way they said the media portrays them even as they acknowledge an imperfect history.

The theatre is the likely site for their transition from cadet to officer. Ahead of that day, the future police officers opened up in that space about becoming a police officer in a climate of intense scrutiny.

Inside the Carver Community Cultural Center's Jo Long Theatre, four San Antonio Police Department cadets and the lieutenant who was on the team that chose them sat center stage to bear the badge.

Jonathan Kavanagh : Former technology education teacher

Jonathan Kavanagh wanted to be in law enforcement, but he was a teacher. The 36-year-old said he failed to become a state trooper in New York. His first attempt at becoming a San Antonio police officer was not successful.

According to Kavanagh, his nerves got the best of him during the polygraph test.

"I used to be a teacher since 2011," he said.

The Long Island, New York native, believes he can use skills from the classroom out on patrol. The former technology education teacher said he understands the human struggle.

"I've had interaction with people who are extremely affluent, and then both, you know, the complete opposite end of the spectrum," he said. "Not knowing where their next meal is coming from. And to be able to talk and relate to both those people in an equal way, I think is a good tool to have in my tool belt."

Kavanagh said the SAPD Police Academy changed him. He also came into the academy with a mindset of change.

"I want to help change that perception of law enforcement," he said. "Being, you know, in a negative light."

According to the future officer, he feels tremendous support from the community for police. But he also hears the call for reform.

"I think the reform starts with, with everybody," Kavanagh said. "I think the police and the community should be at the same level."

The cadet said both sides need to work together because being respectful and reasonable are cash-free currency.

His greatest confidence coming onto the job is knowing he will help someone.

"If I were to take this uniform off and walk around, I'd look just like everybody else," he said.

Even so, Kavanagh said he would be nice until it's time not to be nice. His greatest fear is not going home to his wife, family, and two bulldogs.