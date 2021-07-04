Law and race matter for the upcoming George Floyd verdict | Together We Rise

Prosecutors are trying to prove the former officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd with a controversial tactic. Many believe race drove him to cross the line.

"People are looking at this case as the moment in which we pivot"

"The experiences that jurors have are---pardon the expression---whitewashed experiences"

"Race is the story" :

Not since the O.J. Simpson trial has there been so much anticipation about a criminal trial verdict. The country is watching the case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for unintentional murder and manslaughter.

"It's always a difficult thing to address race in a criminal trial," Donna Coltharp said.

But law and race are on trial too. Former Federal public defender and current St. Mary's Law School criminal law professor Donna Coltharp agrees.

"Race is the story in the Minnesota trial," she said.

Putting race on the witness stand, she said, does not frequently happen because of the burden of proof.

"We don't usually litigate a societal matter, systemic problems in criminal trial because we want to be sure we keep the focus on the defendant," Coltharp said. "Whether he committed the crime that he's been accused of."

According to Coltharp, the Supreme Court requires evidence of intentional racial motivation before trying it in a courtroom. 'They had a bad heart,' she said.

"It's extraordinarily hard to prove that a person has a bad heart," Coltharp said. "I can't think of anything that a person would less like to be guilty of. So, they fight back pretty hard."

Nearly 30 members of the St. Mary's Law School's Student Bar Association (SBA) took an immediate stand following Floyd's death in a statement on June 2, 2020.

"...The SBA condemns acts of racism. As students with future professions in the legal community, it is on us to utilize the privileges that we have to stand with and support marginalized and underrepresented communities. The SBA stands in complete solidarity with communities of color to end racism."

Their views have not changed about the nine-minute and 29-second video that shook the globe.

"I think we want to treat everybody the same. But in reality---that's just not what we've seen in the past few years," Everarado 'Eddie' Villarreal said.

The third-year law student from Weslaco believes in the law's power and its potential for accountability, as demonstrated in the Chauvin trial.

"This kind of trial demonstrates that no one is really above the law," he said.

Crystal Andrade, also a third-year law student, is the SBA president.

"It's almost inevitable that we don't see the intersection between law and race," Andrade said.

The Laredo native said a lot is hinging on the outcome of this trial.

"There's more to come. There are other officers that will be facing trial," she said.

Ondrejia Scott is from San Antonio's eastside. She is in her second year at St. Mary's Law School.

The 27-year-old is no stranger to officers accused of killing.

"I went to middle school with someone who was killed by an officer at a gas station," Scott said. "This is something I was exposed to as early as 12-years-old."

Scott said she also saw drive-bys and people whose lives got taken by her neighbors.