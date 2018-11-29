SAN ANTONIO — The holiday season is a time for friends and families to come together with parties and presents, but for many the season also brings stress.

We found three aspects of the holidays where we can cut down on that stress: Family, time and spending money on gifts.

Dr. Melissa Deuter, the owner and medical director of Sigma Mental Health Urgent Care, and Physician's Assistant Tracy Clark, a mother, spoke with us about all three topics.

When it comes to family, things can turn difficult if alcohol is involved.

"If your loved one is becoming belligerent, the best thing to do is separate from that person until they calm down," Deuter said.

Clark talked on her own experiences with inebriated family members.

"We all just kind of ignored him. He was kind of like a lamp, kind of like the lamp in the room," she said. "He was a happy drunk, so he sang a lot."

On time management, Deuter said prioritizing the things you need to get done – as well as cutting the things that are expendable – is vital, as is planning in advance and asking for help.

"We never have enough time to get things done," Clark added. "In a sense it's chaotic. But I wouldn't call it stressful for me. But it's pretty chaotic."

On buying gifts, Deuter said making an action plan with family to get one another moderately priced presents is the best route to go.

"I would encourage people to be more moderate to not get caught up in the idea that if I don't get a nice enough gift or an expensive gift that somehow I'm failing or I'm not good enough," she said.

Clark said her family doesn't make it a point to get big-ticket or pricey items for gifts.

"We get things that are meaningful to each other and things that will be useful," she said.

KENS 5 ran a poll to find out what stresses you out the most during the holidays. 56 percent said money and buying gifts leads to their frustrations, while 27 percent cited not having enough time and 17 percent said family.

You might have enough time to buy those electronics, but Deuter suggested the time can be spent more wisely.

"Most psychological research shows that people feel better when they give; when they do an act of service, or give a gift to a homeless shelter, or a coat drive this time of year in the winter," she said.

© 2018 KENS