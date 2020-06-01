GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you want to get financially fit for the new year, you're not alone. In fact, a recent WalletHub study shows, nearly 4 in 10 people plan to make a financial resolution for 2020. But, the study also shows, fewer than 50% of resolution-makers expect to keep their vow for a full year. You can easily beat the statistics creating and following a basic financial plan.

WalletHub offers the following tips to help make becoming financially fit a reality in 2020: