WACO, Texas — Many people in our area have been laid off, sent home and ordered to stay there amid the coronavirus pandemic. But, residents will soon get their 2020 property appraisals in the mail.

Although the coronavirus pandemic has hammered the economy, unfortunately, bills are due. A major one of these bills for homeowners, landlords and businesses, is property tax.

"We're trying to be a little more lenient than we might have been in the past," Acting Chief Appraiser at the McLennan County Appraisal District Joe Bobbitt said.

For residents who might have difficulty paying their property taxes, Bobbitt encourages everyone to file a protest.

"Bring whatever information they have to show us more of the condition of the property and what's going on," Bobbitt said. "At least to make sure we have the property listed correctly."

Bobbitt said they are trying to get everything set up by video conference. Normally they will send your property appraisals on April 1, but now, notices have been pushed back to May 5.

"We expect informal hearings to start the week after May 5," Bobbitt said. "That will be by teleconference so once people start protesting we will either start corresponding with them through email, through (an) online portal or we'll actually just call them if it looks like we can work out a deal with them."

Residents have asked if their property value can be frozen.

Bobbitt mentioned that it was something they asked the Governor's office, but unfortunately, that is not an option.

Bobbitt said most of his staff are currently working from home, so patience is a huge key right now.

"It's going to take a little bit longer for us to respond but we'll work through it as fast as we can," Bobbitt said.

