COMFORT, Texas — They call it the Comfort Casa.

Some Hill Country high school students are putting the polish on a housing project that was built with heart. Much more than a tiny house, at six-hundred square feet, it’s been a powerful way to build community.

“This house was a total donation from many different places," Comfort ISD Building Trades teacher David Broussard said.

However, it's not necessarily all square, right and true. "It’s built by kids," Broussard laughed. "It’s a well-built home. It is as solid as can be. It is well insulated. It is nailed and screwed and glued in every possible way.”

The online auction for the 600-square foot home runs from November 1 to November 14. You can find out more about the 1-bed, 1-bath house here. Proceeds benefit the Comfort Construction Booster Club.

