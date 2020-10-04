SAN ANTONIO — A familiar face, even when half-covered, took to his auto shop's Instagram Friday to remind San Antonians to wear a facial covering if they go out and about.

BlackJack Speed Shop, owned by none other than Tim Duncan, featured the newly-selected Hall of Famer on its IG account as he wore a smokin' specially-branded mask while driving around the Alamo City.

A message from Duncan posted with the image reads, "Everyone please make sure to wear a mask or some kind of cotton facial protection as we all can make a difference in the fight against COVID19.”

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control issued new recommendations on facial coverings, suggesting that people wear one while in public settings where it may be difficult to maintain social distancing. Here's how you can make your own.

How to make a cloth face mask Here's how you can make your own cloth face mask during the coronavirus pandemic. Posted by KENS 5 & Kens5.com on Saturday, April 4, 2020

Unfortunately...BlackJack says the mask being sported by Duncan isn't for sale.

