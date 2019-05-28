SAN ANTONIO — Police have arrested three men in connection to a triple shooting that occurred last Tuesday, May 28, on the east side.

Jesse Gonzalez,18, David Jones, 41, and Ryan Barboza, 18 have been arrested in connection with the shooting that killed two.

It's the latest in a string of incidents in an area rocked by gunfire over the past few days.

SAPD Chief William McManus said the incident is believed to be "very strongly is gang-related.”

"All I heard was them yelling, 'get down get down', and they just started shooting at them. All of Hays Street came to help my homeboy out, but it was too late,” said neighbor Keondre Washington.

Several dozen SAPD units could be seen lining the streets of the residential area after the shooting, with local residents and various law enforcement walking around the area.

McManus said there were already officers nearby on Blaine who were investigating an overnight shooting when this latest incident unfolded. In fact, according to McManus, a suspect “leveled a gun” in the direction of the officers, and the chief said he believes shots were fired in their direction.

"The ironic thing about this particular shooting was we had police officers within line of sight of the shooting,” McManus said. "That's how bold these individuals are; to do this in broad daylight with police officers not 50 yards away."

No officers were struck by gunfire, and McManus said they did not return fire due to the vehicle already being in motion.

“The officer was not going to risk hitting an innocent bystander with any rounds that he might fire,” he said.

Of the three victims, two have died from their injuries.

