Thousands of wreaths laid at Fort Sam Houston cemetery in honor of fallen heroes

SAN ANTONIO — Each December, thousands of wreaths are laid on the graves of fallen U.S. heroes across the country at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

It’s a symbol of their sacrifice, bravery, and loyalty to our country.

“Despite the wind, the rain, the cold weather we’re still all here together standing side by side as one to honor our fallen soldiers,” KENS 5 anchor Vanessa Croix said.

Croix was chosen to emcee this year’s Wreaths Across America at Fort Sam Houston. There are more than 167,000 headstones at the cemetery and each year the goal is to raise enough money to lay a wreath on every grave.

Taps is played at the ceremony. Bugler Michelle Poczobut plays in memory of her father, a Vietnam veteran who died of cancer.

“Taps is extremely important to me because the first man I ever played taps for was my own father,” Poczobut said.

She’s been playing since she was 11-years-old, and this was her first time playing for Wreaths Across America in San Antonio.