Check out STOMP, learn from a poet laureate, hunt for eggs this weekend in San Antonio

You likely won't have to go very far to find an Easter egg hunt on Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO — STOMP invades the Tobin

Zippo lights, brooms, garbage cans... if you can name it, the uberpopular group that meshes percussion performance with heart-pounding probably uses it. It's been nearly three decades since STOMP was first established in New York, and the group now brings its thrilling brand of musical acrobatics to downtown San Antonio for three shows.

When: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday

Cost: Tickets start at $27.60. Buy here.

Where: H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center (100 Auditorium Circle)

The botanical garden hosts a cinematic feast, literally

As part of its ongoing Food Cinema series, the San Antonio Botanical Garden is inviting visitors for a screening of the Oscar-winning 2002 film "Frida," complete with food straight from the movie. Attendees must be 21 or older, and the meal is included in the ticket price.

When: 7 p.m. on Friday

Cost: Tickets cost $50 for general public, $45 for members. Buy here.

Where: San Antonio Botanical Garden (555 Funston Place)

First Friday at Blue Star Arts Complex

The start of a new month means there's one place for Southtown residents to be Friday night. With Volcan y Los Juanos providing live music in the background, Blue Star patrons will be able to peruse several new art shows, including the recycled-art showcase "Engineered Art"; a San Antonio grant recipient's photography exhibit the "Have A Seat Sessions"; and Angelica Mayorgas's "Tesoros de San Antonio" collection.

When: 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday.

Cost: Free to attend.

Where: Blue Star Arts Complex (1414 South Alamo St.)

Celebrate National Poetry Month

The city has announced dozens of events for San Antonio's poetry-inclined populace to partake in. This weekend, those include a workshop with Andrea Sanderson, the city's current poet laureate; poetry readings at the Twig Book Shop, located at the Pearl; and a chance to listen to Texas-based writers at Central Library.

Go hunting for eggs

San Antonio has already announced which parks families will be able to camp in overnight for Easter weekend, but come Sunday morning there will be only one thing on kids' minds: Where are they gonna search for Easter eggs?

Maybe the question should be: Where won't they? Seemingly dozens of Bexar County groups, museums churches are welcoming families for their respective egg hunts Sunday morning, including the DoSeum, Colonial Hills United Methodist Church and San Marcos City Park.