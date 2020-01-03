SAN ANTONIO — A bone marrow donor drive is taking place for a 3rd-grade boy diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

Harrison was diagnosed on Oct. 7. He started the school day with his annual pediatric check-up. By his bedtime, "His life is forever changed. Instead of spending his days with his 3rd-grade class learning multiplication or on the ice with his hockey team, he is fighting for his life with chemotherapy treatments," his family says.

His family is searching for a life-saving bone marrow transplant donor and is asking for the San Antonio community's help.



If you are between 18 – 55, you can get a cheek swab to potentially save a life, his family says.

"You just might be the one person who can help Harrison and other patients in need win the fight against cancer!"



To learn more about the process and how you can help save a life, visit DKMS US's website.





TEAM HARRISON BONE MARROW DONOR DRIVE

Sunday, March 1

Noon - 5 p.m.

Trinity University

Coates Student Center

1 Trinity Place

San Antonio, TX 78212