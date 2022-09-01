Visit the World Heritage Festival and check out new theatre shows this weekend in San Antonio

Here's your weekly roundup for all things happening in the Alamo City, including one very important Spurs-related event to tune into.

SAN ANTONIO — Take a photo tour of modern Mexico

Friday marks the opening of “Todo Bajo el Cielo,” a new exhibit at UIW’s Semmes Gallery. Showcasing the photography of Monterrey-based Anayantzin Contreras and Jose Luis Rodriguez Ritte, it explores “the tensions embodied by their country’s syncretic heritage” via the landscapes, architecture and complexities of Mexico.”

When: Opens Friday, runs through Oct. 21.

Cost: Free.

Where: Semmes Gallery at UIW’s Kelso Art Center

Curtains rise on San Antonio theatre season

Local theatre groups are kicking into full gear this weekend for two Alamo City groups.

Magik Theatre’s “Selena Maria Sings,” an original show about community and the healing power of music, makes its Texas debut Saturday. Over at the Public Theater, the story of a young musician’s drive to create an all-female mariachi band is told in “American Mariachi”—the first production from a Latino playwright to be put on by the decades-old organization.

When: “Selena Maria Sings” opens, “American Mariachi” opens Saturday. Both productions run through Oct. 2.

Cost: Tickets for “Selena Maria Sings” are $23.50; buy here. Tickets for “American Mariachi” start at $15 for kids; buy here.

Where: Magik Theatre is located at 420 South Alamo St. The Public Theater is located at 800 West Ashby Place.

History meets theatre at the Tobin Center

The San Patricio Battalion was a cohort of Irish immigrants and Mexican soldiers fighting alongside each other against the U.S. Army. Their story is told through the lively music and dance of “Borderland Rogues: The Story of Los San Patricios Battalion,” coming to downtown San Antonio for two nights this weekend. The show is directed by local performance artist Nicola Ramiro Valdez.

When: Friday and Saturday; show begins at 8 p.m. both nights.

Cost: Tickets start at $25; buy here.

Where: The Tobin Center’s Carlos Alvarez Theater (100 Auditorium Circle).

Join in family fun, support San Antonio landmarks

The World Heritage Festival returns this weekend, bringing several days of family-friendly happenings as well as a way for the community to celebrate our iconic missions.

The fun gets underway Wednesday with an exhibit commemorating San Antonio’s relationship with sister city Gwangju, South Korea, including food, music and dance. Other weekends on tap for the weekend include an outdoor screenings of “Captain America,” Junior Ranger Day and a Sunday mariachi mass presided over by Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller.

When: Begins Wednesday, events held through Sunday.

Cost: All events are free to attend.

Where: Various locations throughout downtown and south San Antonio.

“Can’t Stop Us Now” Tour comes to town

Those feeling withdrawals from Bad Bunny’s Wednesday concert at the Alamodome can chase it by rocking out to another international star two nights later. Grammy-winning Pitbull and Grammy-nominated Iggy Azalea are set to perform at the AT&T Center Friday night, bringing a double-dose of reggaeton superstardom to south Texas within 48 hours.

When: Friday, at 8 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $20; buy here.

Where: AT&T Center (1 AT&T Center Parkway).

Plus...

Have you seen the trailer for that slasher-flick take on Winnie the Pooh? A cuddlier, more familiar version of the beloved Hundred Acre Wood resident will be the latest movie to screen for families at Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza Friday night at 8 p.m.

Music fans, meanwhile, brings a lineup of soul, blues and hip-hop artists to St. Paul Square on Saturday. See the lineup and full details here. Also, for those looking forward to the upcoming Viola Davis historical action epic "The Woman King," the local indie film cohort Melaneyes Media has organized an online presentation on the real-life African warriors the movie is based on.