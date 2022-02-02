Explore Black history on the San Antonio river or experience a taste of Portland art this weekend

Here's your weekly roundup of happenings scheduled for what's set to be a beautiful Alamo City weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is making its non-COVID-restricted return this weekend for the first time in two years, but that isn't the only big thing set to go down in the Alamo City.

Whether you're looking for something to do with the whole family or after calling a babysitter for the kids, here are some of the biggest events scheduled this weekend.

Explore Black history the San Antonio way

The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum regularly offers boat tours to explore the river while also educating about the Alamo City’s Black footprint, but what better time to partake than Black History Month?

There’s a limited number of tickets available for Sunday afternoon’s 100-minute-long tour, which is touted as a “thought-provoking mental journey through time.” It kicks off at SAAACAM’s La Villita headquarters.

When: Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $30 per ticket; buy here.

Where: Participants meet at SAAACAM at La Villita (218 South Presa St.).

What else you should know: Private tours are also available for parties of up to 30 people.

Escape to downtown to usher in the weekend

San Antonio-based musician Clint Tomerlin is being featured at an under-the-stars Briscoe event that makes for the perfect opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day a couple days early.

“Sips and Sounds of the West” is set for Friday evening, with attendees able to partake in live music and food truck delicacies while strolling through the downtown museum’s McNutt Sculpture Garden. Tickets are just $5 for Briscoe Museum members, and the price includes two free beverages and some chocolate strawberries to get you in the Valentine’s Day mood.

When: Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $5 for museum members, $15 for non-members. Buy tickets here.

Where: Briscoe Western Art Museum (210 West Market St.).

Get ready for the loveliest day of the year

Still looking for a gift for your significant other? You can knock out two birds with one heart-shaped stone by visiting Artpace’s Valentine’s Day Pop Up, where San Antonio artists will be selling their creations. While you’re at it, you can check out the gallery’s ongoing exhibitions, including “Mystic Toolkit” and “Snow Shadows.”

Check out a list of vendors here.

When: Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Where: Artpace San Antonio (445 North Main Ave.).

Enjoy a new children’s show at Magik

Featuring an all-Black cast of local performers, Magik Theatre’s newest production, “The Snowy Day and Other Stories,” is scheduled to have its opening show Saturday.

“The Snow Day” pulls from multiple children’s stories and centers on Peter and “the enchanting moments of a child’s world.” The show is just an hour long, but Director Darcell Bios says it “comprises so much” for audiences to experience in that time.

When: Premieres Saturday at 10:30 a.m., with additional shows that day and future performances scheduled every weekend through March 19.

Where: Magik Theatre (420 South Alamo St.).

What else you should know: The show is recommended for ages 3 and up. Active or retired military members get in for a discounted price with ID on Sunday’s 3 p.m. show.

A taste of Portland art comes to San Antonio

The San Antonio Museum of Art is hosting a new showcase of artwork from Wendy Red Star, the Portland-based multimedia artist known for “exploring the intersections of Native American ideologies and colonialist structures, both historically and in contemporary society.”

“Wendy Red Star: A Scratch on the Earth” will feature dozens of works of art across a range of mediums, the centerpiece consisting a new immersive video project set up inside a sweat lodge.

When: Opens Friday, runs through May 08.

Cost: Included with general admission; buy tickets here.