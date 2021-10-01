5 things to do around San Antonio this weekend

The weather is cooling down and a festive spirit is in the air. Here's how you can channel it this weekend in the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — October has arrived, which means great things for lovers of baseball, pumpkin spice, spooky movies and outdoor events where you don't have to worry about sweat stains appearing in five minutes.

The holiday season is in full swing and a festive spirit is in the air, so why not grab your family and head on out to experience what the Alamo City has to offer? Here are just five ideas to get you started.

Celebrate the arrival of cooler weather at First Friday

Friday isn't just Friday; it's the first Friday of October, and you know what that means.

Head to the Blue Star Arts Complex in Southtown, where new art exhibits are awaiting visitors and your favorite local vendors prepare to return. Among your possible stops: Ed Malik's photography exhibit themed around the tumultous last year and a half, and the opening reception of a new exhibit at Creative Eye inspired entirely by the music of The Cure.

Businesses may have varying policies in regards to COVID-19 protocols, so you're strongly recommended to bring your mask along.

When: Friday, Oct. 1, from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Cost: Various prices.

Location: Blue Star Arts Complex, 125 Blue Star

What else you should know: Businesses may have varying policies in regards to COVID-19 protocols, so you're strongly recommended to bring your mask along.

Learn about Black history with a Hollywood movie

Head on over to the Ella Austin Community Center, where the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum is continuing its 2021 Black History Film Series with a screening of the award-winning movie "42." Starring the late Chadwick Boseman, "42" chronicles Jackie Robinson's breaking of the MLB color barrier as a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

Immediately following the screening will be a panel featuring Rev. Ray Mackey, great-nephew of MLB Hall of Famer Biz Mackey; Negro Leagues historian Dr. Charles Gentry; and Travis Durden, a former player in the South Texas Negro League.

This screening is the penultimate in SAAACAM's series for 2021.

When: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2

Cost: Free

Location: Ella Austin Community Center, 1023 North Pine St.

What else you should know: A food truck will be on site if you're hungry, and though the event is free, it's suggested you reserve a seat here.

Get a head start on celebrating Dia de los Muertos

With Day of the Dead festivities just a few weeks away, you can get a head start by attending the public unveiling of the U.S. Postal Services's first ever stamps themed around the holiday.

The event is scheduled for Friday evening at the Centro Cultural Aztlan, which played a pivotal role in introducing the Alamo City to Dia de los Muertos in its most authentic forms four decades ago. The event is free, but you should bring some cash to buy the stamps, which will be available at the event.

Participants can also get an early look at the center's "Dia de los Muertos Altares y Ofrendas" exhibit, featuring installations from San Antonio artists.

When: 6 p.m to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1

Cost: Free

Location: Centro Cultural Aztlan, 1800 Fredericksburg Rd. Suite 103

What else you should know: Find more information here.

Support Black female filmmakers from San Antonio and abroad

The San Antonio Black International Film Festival returns for a third straight year, this time focusing on female perspectives through movies and panels. The event is virtual once again, so cozy up with a blanket and a bowl of popcorn at home to watch creative new stories.

All kinds of movies are available in this year's festival, including features, shorts, documentaries and student films. Winners in the competitive categories will be honored on Sunday.

When: Thursday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 3 at various times

Cost: $10 for one movie, $20 for a day pass, $40 for full access. Buy tickets here.

Location: Online.

What else you should know: Find more information here.

See a stage show with your kids, and help the community too

The kickoff show to the 2021-'22 season at Magik Theatre, "Maddi's Fridge," will continue for a few more weeks, but Sunday is the last time you can bring along a food item for a hungry neighbor. The theatre group has partnered with the San Antonio Food Bank to collect 2,000 pounds of food for needy Alamo City residents.

The show itself is about one young girl's decision to help her friend when she notices her empty fridge, in a "heartwarming and hilarious play is a story about honesty, sensitivity, and instilling important lessons in friendship, empathy, and helping others." A perfect way to entertain your kids or young siblings, and to educate them too.

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 3 at 3 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $23.50, and can be purchased here. A free performance will also be held Saturday at 2 p.m. for San Antonio Food Bank clients at the organization's main headquarters.

Location: Magik Theatre, 420 South Alamo St.

What else you should know: Performances are recommended for ages 5+.