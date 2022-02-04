Jazz meets poetry, Fiesta meets art, dance meets identity this weekend in San Antonio

Fiesta is kicking off with a bang this weekend, but there are other Alamo City happenings for those who want to avoid the crowds.

SAN ANTONIO — One of the most exciting weekends of the year has arrived with the kickoff to Fiesta 2022, and we have a go-to guide for all your chicken-on-a-stick-eating, cascarone-breaking, parade-spectating, carnival-ride-riding, float-riding action here.

You'll find a Fiesta event in our weekly roundup below, along with some other events happening around the Alamo City over the first weekend in April.

Catch SAAACAM’s Black History Film Series

The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum’s second year screening movies about Black life and history continues Friday night at Hemisfair. This month’s film: “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” a chronicle of the woman whose cells, infamously collected without her consent, proved vital in medical research.

The movie stars Renee Elise Goldsberry (“Tick, Tick…BOOM!”), Rose Byrne (“X-Men: First Class”) and Oprah Winfrey, and was helmed by “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” director George C. Wolfe.

When: 8 p.m. on Friday.

Cost: Free.

Where: Hemisfair (434 South Alamo St.).

Dance and identity duet at the Carver

The complexities of the African Diaspora are explored through movement and song by the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance company, which performs in east San Antonio Saturday night. The group is renowned for “fusing the African-American experience with ethnic and modern dance traditions from around the world.”

Saturday’s performance will feature the Texas premiere of a new ballet, “The Four Journeys,” which focuses on Mexico’s cultural influences and impact.

When: 8 p.m. at Saturday.

Cost: Tickets are $40; buy here.

Where: Jo Long Theatre at Carver Community Cultural Center (226 North Hackberry).

Visit the Fiesta Arts Fair

One of the earliest events in San Antonio’s biggest party showcases artwork from dozens of creators, while also raising funds for the Southwest School of Art. Grab a gordita or chicken-on-a-stick in between exhibits, and get into your dancing shoes at the concert stage.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Cost: $20 for adults at the door, $15 for students who show ID, $5 for children 5 to 12 years old, free for kids younger than 5.

Where: Southwest School of Art (300 Augusta St.).

What else you should know: More information, including a map of the fair, volunteer information, parking tips and accessibility resources, can be found here.

Soak in some San Antonio jazz

Want to share some original poetry but are anxious about stage fright? The Jazz Poets of San Antonio could make it a little easier for you.

The group hosts several public events in which they invite community poets to share their words, while playing music behind them. The next session is set for this weekend, preceded by writing time for those who attend.

When: 1 p.m. on Sunday, with open-mic session set for 2 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Where: San Quilmas Culture Club (801 West Russell Pl.).

Get your comedy fix at the Tobin

Among other things, Whitney Cummings is a comedian, an actress, a writer, a director, a podcast host and a producer. Come Sunday night, she’ll add “Tobin Center guest” on her resume when she brings the laughs and stories to San Antonio’s downtown venue as part of her “Touch Me Tour.”

When: 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Cost: Tickets start at $29.50; buy here.