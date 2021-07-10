5 things to do around San Antonio this weekend

Whether you're ready to get spooked or not as Halloween season begins, there's plenty for families to partake in this season.

SAN ANTONIO — October has arrived (even if the weather hasn't realized it) and with it comes more opportunities for family fun and spooky activities around San Antonio.

Here are just five things you can do around town if you're looking to see what the Alamo City has to offer.

Watch as San Antonio's newest works of art are created...and create your own

Artpace San Antonio's annual Chalk It Up event returns! Alamo City artists will be busy at work creative massive, colorful murals at several San Antonio Public Library branches—one in each district.

Make it an afternoon to visit all 10 with your family, or settle at your closest library to create a chalk masterpiece of your own, with materials provided. This year's theme: The Spirit of San Antonio.

When: Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

What else you should know: Masks and social distancing are encouraged, but most of the fun will be outside.

Geek out at the Big Texas Comicon

Actors, artists and vendors will plant their pop-culture flags at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center downtown for the return of Big Texas Comicon this weekend.

Put together some cosplay or grow your comic book collection at one of the dozens of booths that will take over the floor, then get ready for a chance to meet A-listers like Doug Jones ("Hellboy," "Pan's Labyrinth," "The Shape of Water") and Giancarlo Esposito ("Breaking Bad," "The Mandelorian"). Photo ops will be available, but make sure to snag a ticket ahead of time here.

When: Friday, Oct. 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. / Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. / Sunday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: As low as $11 and as high as $61, depending on your age, when you're going and how long you'll be there (a three-day express pass which includes line skips and priority seating at panels costs $201). Buy tickets here.

Where: The Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

What else you should know: The City of San Antonio is requiring masks inside the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. All bags are subject to being searched upon entry. And costumes should be in good taste; it's a family affair!

Take in some poetry to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

The Alamo City group Voces Cosmicas will perform poetry of both the written and spoken variety, in an event marking National Hispanic Heritage Month.

When: Saturday, Oct. 9 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Where: Collins Garden Library / 200 North Park Blvd.

Visit stunning underwater worlds through stunning photography

As part of a continuing exhibit at Bihl Haus Arts this month, the aquatic photography of Mark Mayfield is providing visitors with a glimpse of the kinds of animals and otherworldly environments we don't see in our part of the state.

At the same time, the "Below and Above the Waves" exhibit reminds visitors about the important of ecology, as many of the photographed coral environments have begun to disappear due to coral bleaching.

When: Bihl Haus Arts is open Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit runs all month long.

Cost: Free.

Where: 2803 Fredericksburg Rd., inside the gates of Primrose at Monticello Park Senior Apartments.

Get scared silly at a San Antonio haunted house

It isn't Halloween season until you're terrorized at a haunted house, and there a handful at San Antonio waiting to swallow you up in the horror. 13th Floor returns once again with an intense collection of experiences, Howl-O-Scream has transformed SeaWorld into ScreamWorld and Terror on the Plaza is conjuring nightmares in the heart of San Antonio.

When: Various times in October.

Cost: Ticket prices vary.