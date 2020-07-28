Thieves take off with WWII-era canon over the weekend

Local veterans say the piece of military equipment is a priceless artifact of veterans' sacrifices.

SAN ANTONIO — They stole from our nation's heroes, and now authorities are looking for them.

Sometime over the weekend, thieves took off with a World War II-era cannon that was parked outside the American Legion Alamo Post 2 on Fredericksburg Road.

San Antonio war veterans noticed it was gone Monday morning. Carlos Mendez, senior vice-commander of the post, said he got the disturbing call about the news that one of the two cannons on the property was stolen.

"Desecrated our fallen," he said. "Our honorable men that have died for that piece of equipment we want to memorialize, (and it) is now gone."

Mendez, along with Vietnam veterans John Wilken, Sr. and Geronimo Franco, are members of the post. They say they are in disbelief that someone would steal the decades-old 57mm anti-tank gun.

"There is not a price you can put on something like that," Mendez said.

"It is priceless. Very disrespectful to the veterans, especially the World War II veterans who actually used this, and some that were prisoners of war," Franco added.

The veterans say they suspect the brazen thieves cut through a metal chain, and connected the more-than-2,500-pound piece of military equipment to the back of a truck.

"A cannon rolling down Fredericksburg Road isn't going to be something you can't see," Mendez said.

"It stands out like a sore thumb, or like a cannon. In other words we've got a loose cannon around here somewhere," Wilken added.

The two cannons have been at the San Antonio post since the '60s. The men believe it was disarmed, so it can't be used.

"Just bring it back," Mendez said. "No questions asked. Just leave it here."