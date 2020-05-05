SAN ANTONIO — It's a challenging time for practically any business right now, but for 225 Urban Smoke, things just got a little tougher.

Co-owner Daniel Jimenez got the call on Thursday morning.

"I was out of town, my business partner called me that morning to let me know there was nothing. They wiped us out completely," he recalled. "I thought he was messing with me at first."

He wasn't. Sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Jimenez says multiple people broke into the business and cleared their shelves of all of their inventory. Jimenez estimates the thieves got away with somewhere between $10,000 to $15,000 worth of food and equipment.

"Stole all of our meat, our produce, ice chest and equipment," Jimenez said.

Surveillance cameras picked up video of someone rolling a cart full of meat away, but Jimenez says he nor police have had any luck identifying who it is.

"We had already been dealing with the COVID-19 stuff, and this just took it to a whole other level," he said.

Which is why he and his business partner are now offering a $500 reward for whoever can help solve this case and serve this business a little closure.

"We really want to catch the guys. If they were hungry for food, we would have fed them," Jimenez said. "They didn't have to steal from us."

Jimenez says people as far as Alaska have reached out to show their support and donate for the recovery efforts, but he says the best thing those in the Alamo City can do is come on in and support their business.

