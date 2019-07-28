SAN ANTONIO — A lot can change in three years, but in a corner of San Fernando Cemetery II, it's as if time stood still.

"Been a living hell for me," Janie Esparza said. "No one should have to visit their child in a place like this."

On July 28th, 2016, her son, Isaac Orosco, was shot and killed outside his apartment on NW Crossroads. Esparza was the one who found her son, a horrific night she recalled to KENS 5 through some tears.

"Those are images I'm never going to forget," she said. "I'll never forget it. No parent should have to see that."

San Antonio Police released surveillance video from seconds prior to the shooting. It shows a black SUV pulling into the apartment parking lot with what police believe was just one man inside. Authorities say the driver fired two rounds towards Orosco, hitting him once in the stomach and killing him.

Three years have passed and no arrest have been made, which Esparza says is the hardest part.

"Whoever did this to my son, this cowardly act – because it was a cowardly act that was done to my son – they will pay for what they did," she said.

In the meantime, this corner of San Fernando Cemetery remains unchanged.

"It's a tragedy to be here and do this all over again," the mother said to a crowd as she held onto a balloon.

Another anniversary, another heavy day. But also another way to try and bring some peace.

"Our hearts are always going to be broken for him," Esparza said moments before a group balloon release. "But I thank God that he's with him and he's taken care of and one day, one fine day, we'll all be with him."

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is offering up to $5,000 for any tips that might lead to an arrest in the case. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of San Antonio at (210) 224-STOP. You can remain anonymous.