DILLEY, Texas — They say a house isn't a home without a family. For Cassandra and Michael Harms, that remains true.

"We just miss him terribly," Cassandra said as she began to cry.

The couple's Dilley home is feeling incomplete without their dog, Red, a black mouth cur who serves as Michael's therapy dog, helping him cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

As of last month, Red gained a new title—that of hero.

"On April 29th, at 2:00 in the morning, I was sound asleep," Cassandra said. "I was sound asleep and all of a sudden our dog Red started barking and alerted me. I went into the hallway and found my husband passed out."

Michael was rushed to the hospital after suffering a massive heart attack, Cassandra says Red alerted her to. Her husband was sent to Methodist Texsan Hospital where he underwent bypass surgery.

"He saved my husband's life," she added.

About two weeks into Michael's stay, Cassandra brought Red to visit his handler, she left him in the car as she headed up to wheel Michael down but when they got back Red was nowhere in sight.

"Our dog was gone, just like he disappeared into thin air," she said.

That was more than two weeks ago.

Since then Michael was released and is house-ridden with Cassandra to care for him in Dilley, 80 miles away from where their dog remains missing.

"I have to take care of my husband," she said. "He can't leave and if I could I'd camp out everyday there waiting for him."

She's hoping others in the area of the hospital, near the Wonderland of Americas Mall, will help keep an eye out for the pup that seemed to serve a greater purpose.

"Please bring him home, my husband is going downhill," she pleaded. "He never got to tell him goodbye and to say, 'Thank you for saving my life, buddy,' and that tears him apart."

courtesy: Cassandra Harms