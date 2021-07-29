The Wash Tub giving educators, faculty, staff free full-service car wash

The offer takes place between Saturday, July 31 to Sunday, Aug. 8.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're a teacher, school faculty member or school staff member, The Wash Tub is offering you a free car wash.

The offer takes place between Saturday, July 31 to Sunday, Aug. 8. Those who present a valid employee ID will receive a free "Full Service" premier shine car wash.

It includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, air freshener, tire shine, complete wipe down of dash and console and all windows cleaned inside and out. It retails $26.

Visit their website here for more details.