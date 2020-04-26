CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank (CBFB) has been a great resource for people across the city of Corpus Christi and surrounding areas.

The food bank has fed thousands of families in the past few weeks and has also helped deliver food to elderly citizens and disabled veterans throughout the Coastal Bend area.

According to a Facebook post from the Coastal Bend Food Bank on Thursday, they received a generous donation from the Selena Foundation of $25,000.

"Their generosity will allow CBFB to continue to serve the needs of the most vulnerable in our community. Together we are 'Feeding with Impact and Delivering Hope'," stated the social media post.

The Selena Foundation was established in May of 1995, shortly after the death of Selena as the family was receiving many donations from the community.

"Most contributions were sent with condolences to the family and simply said to please do something with the donation in Selena's memory. The Selena Foundation was established in response to those requests," states Selena's family on the foundation's website.

Corporate donors now donate to the Selena Foundation as well and provide a means for the organization to empower lower-income families, women, children, and people with disabilities across South Texas.

Some of the organizations that the Selena Foundation has donated to include the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Supply Our Students, Molina Neighborhood Barefoot Operation, Taft Booster Club, the Women's Shelter, and the Special Olympics.

For more information on how you can donate to the Coastal Bend Food Bank or the to the Selena Foundation, visit their websites.