The power of Pride Month for LGBTQ+ Youth in San Antonio

The local nonprofit helps dozens of teens in San Antonio's gay and queer community every week.

SAN ANTONIO — Cal Gonzalez joined Fiesta Youth during a complicated time.

“At the age of 17, I found Fiesta Youth and I really needed it,” Gonzalez said. “There were a lot of things going on in my life that I needed support in. I needed to find like-minded people who could affirm my identity, and Fiesta Youth was it.”

Gonzalez’s pronouns are they/them. They said Fiesta Youth offered fun, security and understanding.

“It was an environment where we could just relax. Where we could be educated. Where we could vent to one another,” Gonzalez said. “It was an incredible, formative thing for my youth.”

Three years later, Gonzalez is now employed by the organization as a youth facilitator. This Pride Month, they used their platform to better support LGTBQ+ youth in San Antonio.

“They're the ones that have coined the language. They're the ones that have taken the sacrifice to be out and proud,” Gonzalez said. “This Pride Month, my main priority is just prioritizing those youth and honoring them because they're a large part of the reason why we are here today.”

Gonzalez said Fiesta Youth held its own Pride events, which included awarding $8,000 in scholarships to deserving youth. They also met with other LGBTQ+ people and groups to expand their reach.

“I recently went to the YMCA and connected with a lot of other private organizations here,” Gonzalez said.

Pride Month for Fiesta Youth wrapped up with a visit from a special musical guest named Ryan Cassata. Cassata is a singer-songwriter, motivational speaker and transgender activist.

“He performed for our youth and then he did a Q&A for us,” Gonzalez said. “The youths were just able to ask a trans person, who has been through the process and who has found success in their identity and just use him as a resource. That was a really beautiful thing to see”

When Gonzalez was younger, they said Pride Month offered the chance for connection and healing.

“It was honestly really nice just to see a lot of other people who shared my experience. Even if they didn't share the exact experience, they had just empathy for my experience,” Gonzalez said. “Pride Month, at that age, was really just reconnecting with a group of people who I feel like I wasn't allowed to connect with.”

It was joining Fiesta Youth that changed the trajectory of Gonzalez’s life.

“It allowed me to find confidence in myself,” Gonzalez said. “I did not have a community before Fiesta Youth in any shape or form.”

Gonzalez said they have several ideas to help the youth who are now finding their way and figuring out who they are. They said acceptance is the most important thing to offer.

“When you're dealing with youths, there is a large margin of mental health barriers that they face because of the lack of acceptance in their community and their own family from their friends,” Gonzalez said. “If you can take one thing away from this, be the person to affirm the queer youth. It can change their life. It can save their life.”

Fiesta Youth is San Antonio's premier LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) nonprofit youth organization for youth ages 12 through 18 and their allies. It serves more than 80 children weekly through in-person and online meetings.