The Pearl sets dates for Farmers Market return, food hall reopening

There will be some changes as the food and retail district returns to some semblance of normal operations.

SAN ANTONIO — Note: The above video is from a May 1, 2020 story.

The Pearl is slowly returning to normal operations, and with that comes the impending return of one of the district's most popular regular events.

Officials with The Pearl say its Farmers Market will make a return on June 6, but will only be held on Saturdays (from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) until further notice, and it will be held in the parking lot near Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Eating and sampling food items won't be permitted in the makeshift market area as staff work to maximize public health amid the ongoing pandemic.

The Pearl will require market vendors to wear masks, stay sanitized and handle all products until purchased by customers. Guests will also be required to wear masks, practice social distancing, sanitize their hands upon arrival and leave their dogs at home.

Curbside pickup options for the Farmers Market will continue for now.

The Bottling Department, the food hall at The Pearl, will also welcome back hungry patrons on June 9, starting out at 50% occupancy. The food hall will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.