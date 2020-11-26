The pandemic has nonprofits struggling. Here's why it's important to give.

The American Cancer Society says it will have to cut cancer research funding by 50%. It would represent their lowest investment in this century.

Sometimes you don't realize the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory.

We're all guilty of it. Including me.

About a year ago I stood in the dining room of the Casillas household. Gloria was swiping through her phone finding videos of her then-6-year-old daughter, Jenysis.

"It's crazy to think that was a year ago," I said out loud as she showed me a video of her daughter singing from the previous Christmas.

Gloria moved down to another video, one that brought me to their house that Monday morning in 2019.

"What's your wish?" Gloria asks Jenysis in the video, recorded last Thanksgiving. "To have the best Christmas ever," Jensysis responded.

It was that wish that started weeks of planning, weeks of deliveries to the Casillas house and to the KENS 5 studio of presents and decorations.

We delivered a plethora of gifts for a young girl with an inoperable brain tumor that wouldn't make it to next Christmas.

"She said she wants decorations and not to be at home bored, so we've been trying to make that happen for her," Gloria said in 2019.

A few days and a few volunteers later, her wish was granted. Dozens of people gathered in front of her house on a brisk Friday night, where the lawn was filled with Christmas decor. Santa arrived, and so did Elsa and Anna from "Frozen."

"I couldn't believe there were people out there willing to do this for someone they knew nothing about. They just knew her situation," Gloria recalled in a FaceTime interview this week.

It was a situation that has since turned into another memory.

A tough one.

"She certainly brought a sense of warmth and love and light into our house, into our family. That's what we miss the most," Gloria said as she fought back tears.

Once all the decorations were put away, and after all the winter holidays passed, Jenysis made memories for five more months before passing away.

"It's not easy. We feel like our family is not complete, we're missing somebody," Gloria said about the thought of spending their first Christmas without her little girl.

But within the pain of grief lies a fire of intention. A purpose Gloria is now living.

"Everything that we do is for her and in her honor," she said. "To also help other cancer families who are in the same situation we were in."

Through the Facebook group TeamJenysis, Gloria shares and promotes the very foundations that held her family up last year. Foundations that are now needing to lean on others.

In the midst of the pandemic, nonprofits across the country are struggling with fundraising. Even the American Cancer Society says it will have to cut its funding for cancer research by 50%, which would represent the organization's lowest investment this century.

"I can't stress it enough to donate to these foundations, because they are the ones that step forward to help us out when we were in so much need," Gloria said.

A need she no longer has. All she has is those memories and the strength to cherish them.

"It's so easy to get wrapped up in the gifts the food," she added. "But it's actually really about valuing what you have now."

Here are the local nonprofits that helped the Casillas family last year:

●All In To Win Foundation: https://allintowinfoundation.org/