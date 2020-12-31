The (Livestock) Show must go on

Bexar County Junior Livestock Show adjusts to be able to operate during the pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Junior Livestock Show is underway this week with restrictions in place to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus, which continues to surge.

2020 is the 58th year of the show, but it is the first year the event is being held on its own property at 7701 FM 1346 in San Antonio. In previous years, the show had been held at the Freeman Coliseum.

“The only way to make sure we could have a show was to do an outdoor venue at our own property,” said Richard Ricks, president of the event.

The show has been spread out over the course of the week in order to limit crowd sizes. Its entrants are limited to residents of Bexar County. Members of local Future Farmers of America and 4H clubs brought about 100 goats to compete in the show Wednesday.

“Everybody has told me that they are very grateful that we’re even having the show,” Ricks said. “These kids have been itching to show, and they’re on pins and needles on whether they can do it.”

He said that a big way people can support the kids competing in the junior livestock show is to participate in their livestock auction.

“These kids need support, and they need it in the form of buyers at our auction.” Ricks said.