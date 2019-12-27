SAN ANTONIO — A family of nine is trying to piece their lives back together after a fast-moving fire destroyed their house just a few days before Christmas.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire around 9 p.m. Saturday night at the home off the 4700 block of Casa Bello on the city’s northeast side.

When Dallas Golden realized his home was on fire, he said he grabbed a water hose and tried to put out what he could until firefighters arrived.

Then Golden realized his son was still in the house. He said his teenage son was supposed to be out with friends.

Aaron Robinson Golden said the smoke was thick, and he struggled getting out.

“It was pitch black, and I couldn’t see anything,” Aaron added. “My chest was really hurting, and I thought I was going to die.”

He was able to escape the flames, but injured his hand trying to get out. He was taken to the hospital with first and second-degree burns.

“When I saw him coming out, that’s where I just lost it,” Dallas said.

No one else was inside, but he said the damage left behind is extensive.

“It looks post-apocalyptic. Everything is burnt, installation is pulled down or melted.”

What valuables weren’t destroyed by the fire were damaged by water or smoke. Although most of their possessions are now gone, Dallas Golden said he’s most thankful his family is safe.

He and his family are now calling a hotel room home, and trying to make ends meet. But in the aftermath, gratitude abounds.

Golden and his wife, both U.S. Army veterans, are thankful for a community of friends and strangers who managed to help make Christmas a reality for their kids.

Golden said a friend posted a call for help on a Facebook group, and people responded. They brought presents for the kids, along with clothes and other necessities for the family.

“People, our neighbors, everybody showed us that they’re family,” Dallas said. “You don’t think about it when you’re giving, but when you’re living in a hotel because your house burned down, it means everything.”

Family and friends have a fundraiser posted on Facebook to raise money for the family to get back on their feet.

Golden said his wife is a stand-up comedian, and fellow comedians are hosting a fundraiser show Friday night to benefit the family. The show starts at 10 p.m. at the Blind Tiger Comedy Club inside the Magic Time Machine off NE Loop 410.

