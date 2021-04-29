The Children's Shelter in San Antonio furloughs 68 staff members after state temporarily shuts down emergency facility

"This is a financial decision made as a direct result of the placement hold that we hope can be resolved soon," officials said in a statement.

SAN ANTONIO — The Children's Shelter has announced an furlough of 68 staff members at the emergency shelter, citing the placement hold on the facility.

"This is a financial decision made as a direct result of the placement hold that we hope can be resolved soon so that our caring staff can come back to work, and we can resume providing care for the most vulnerable children in Bexar County," officials said.

In a press release they said the furlough would start today and be extended for about 60 days as, and their HR team will help employees access unemployment benefits as the shelter works to resolve the placement hold.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services implemented a placement hold on Family Tapestry, a division of the Children’s Shelter. The DFPS-signed letter, addressed to the Children’s Shelter’s CEO, cites improper placement of foster youth as one of the reasons for the placement hold.

DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters detailed contract violations associated with foster youth, some of whom had been residing at a DFPS office and others who had been placed at Family Tapestry’s intake center, which state officials stressed is considered unlicensed placement.

“I understand the issues regarding the placement of children, but that is not the only problem. I have been receiving continuous updates about the current status of the Children’s Shelter. The situation is unacceptable and threatens the safety of the children. There is no other way to put it,” Masters wrote.

The Children's Shelter's CEO Annette Rodriguez responded with an action plan to improve conditions.