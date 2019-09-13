SAN ANTONIO — Halloween is only a month-and-a-half away, which means it's time for the 13th Floor Haunted House to begin its season of frights.

This is the 10th year for the popular haunted house, which takes over a downtown San Antonio building that's over 100 years old, and which provides 45,000 square feet of terror.

This year, they are offering multiple concession stands, the opportunity to try your hand at axe-throwing, mini-escape rooms and regular-sized escape rooms. They've also got new characters to add to their mix of monsters, with over 100 actors in all.

Depending on the night you attend, the cost of admission ranges from $20 to $30. If you pay extra, you can skip the line and get to experiencing those deadly frights even faster!

For more information about their hours and tickets, click here.