SAN ANTONIO — Texas Roadhouse is donating 100% of its proceeds on Aug.22 to help El Paso shooting victims, the restaurant said.

Participating locations will go to the El Paso Community Foundation whose motto is, "For Good. For El Paso. Forever," according to their website.

Local locations include:

2893 Cinema Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78238

16915 San Pedro Ave, Hollywood Park, TX 78232

6616 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78254

2751 SE Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78223

13830 IH 35 N, Live Oak, TX 78233

For more information, you can contact Texas Roadhouse Corporate.

