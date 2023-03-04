Texas non-profit deploys strike team to provide relief and hope to Little Rock after destructive tornado

The McKinney-based organization intends to grow its presence of volunteers across Texas and the nation in the coming years.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A growing Texas-based non-profit is providing around-the-clock disaster relief in Arkansas where a tornado touched down Friday afternoon.

Minuteman Disaster Response (MDR) has a strike team working in Little Rock after an EF3 tornado ripped through city, destroying homes and uprooting trees.

What’s left is a community coming together and as trained volunteers from across the nation help clean up and rebuild.

When tragedy hits home, it may seem as if all hope is lost. But it doesn’t take long for people to rise above catastrophe.

“What an amazing site to see the actual power and destruction that a tornado can cause but on the other hand how quickly the community can band together,” said Scott Everett, who is working on expanding Minuteman Disaster Response’s national reach.

The McKinney-based non-profit has deployed highly trained and equipped volunteers to areas impacted by natural disasters since 2011 when an EF5 tornado struck Joplin, Mo., leading to more than 150 deaths and nearly $3 billion in damages.

MDR has relief teams on the ground in Little Rock and Armory, Miss., clearing roads of debris and using chainsaws to cut down mangled trees.

“Anything that we can do in the immediate aftermath to help first responders do their duties and responsibilities,” Everett said. “What really makes our organization a little bit different is we stay on the ground. We will stay there for a continued amount of time to help the homeowners, those in need to help clear their land, their property and really give them a good starting point to get back up on their feet.”

MDR is on the path to expanding its presence and volunteer force to cities across the U.S. due to a shift in where natural disasters are occurring. One of the latest efforts is to recruit a base of volunteers in San Antonio.