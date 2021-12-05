Texas non-profit builds wheelchair ramp for homebound San Antonio woman

95-year-old Mary Green and her full-time caretaker say they were grateful to get a brand new ramp at no cost, and its one of several needed repairs on her home.

SAN ANTONIO — A homebound San Antonio woman got some help from a state non-profit helping people with disabilities.

Mary Green, a 95-year-old woman living on her own on the east side got a brand-new wheelchair ramp at no cost to her.

Her home—which she says used to be an old Army barrack bought by her late husband—received one of many upgrades it needs to stay in top shape.

For most of Green’s live, 30 of those years spent in San Antonio—she was always on her feet, literally.

Her caretaker Laura Rosales tells KENS 5 Green has never driven a car.

“I walk from my house to catch the bus, catch two or three buses and then get off and then walk to work,” Green recalled. Osteoporosis in her knees left the 95-year-old wheelchair bound.

Since Rosales became caretaker several years ago, she built a wheelchair ramp directly from Green’s concrete patio, but wear and tear set in quickly.

“It had holes and things in it, we had to be careful going down, if we didn’t, we’d go down to the ground,” Green said.

The healthcare program overseeing Mrs. Green’s care took notice—and they were able to get her some help.

“I’m lost for words, I just look at it every day, I told her I could [just] sleep on the ramp because it’s just amazing,” Rosales said.

The Texas Ramp Project, a non-profit that helps low-income adults and others with disabilities, built her a brand-new ramp this weekend.

Green says she is grateful.

“I just appreciate it and I thank God they were able to do it. I thank God every day that he gave somebody a loving heart to help me in my living days,” Green said.

Although it’s an important upgrade, Rosales says the foundation of Green’s home has damage. Her late husband hired someone to repair it, but they claim the work was never done.

“The house started to shift, the pillars, they said they had somebody come out and do the pillars for her, but which they didn’t because it still has the old wooden pillars,” Rosales tells KENS 5.

“She always tells me, ‘I wish I can get my house fixed.’ So I told her one day, we’ll fix it little by little, you know? She said, ‘with what money?’”

Green and Rosales are hoping someone can step up and help them.

Green says she is praying for someone to bring balance to her home and her life.