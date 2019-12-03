SAN ANTONIO — Yielding when you have to yield, using blinkers, traversing highways one lane at a time—apparently Texas drivers don’t do any of that as much as they should.

A new ranking by GasBuddy lists the worst culprits when it comes to aggressive driving in the United States, and Texas came in fourth, behind only Goergia, Connecticut and, topping the list, California.

The tech website says an aggressive driving event happens on Texas roads once every 8.3 minutes, a conclusion reached using data compiled from “tens of millions of trips” in the country between December, 2017 and March, 2018.

The Alamo City, meanwhile, came in at No. 21 on GasBuddy’s list of cities with the most aggressive drivers, behind Austin (No. 9) and Dallas-Fort Worth (No. 15). San Antonio commuters are particularly egregious when it comes to speeding; we are 15th when it comes to driving over the limit.

Surprising perhaps no one, Los Angeles was cited by the site as the city with the most aggressive drivers.