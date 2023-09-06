'We are vigilant': LGBTQ advocates continue celebrating Pride amid national tensions

San Antonio police and the FBI are among the law enforcement agencies working with LGBTQ organizations to provide safety at events.

SAN ANTONIO — Angelli Angara and Allie Turner-Parker are gearing up for San Antonio’s big Pride parade in late June while keeping safety in mind amid a rise in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric rooted Texas politics.

“I think with any events, especially as large as this one, obviously there’s some concern with security,” Angara said.

“We want you to feel included," Turner-Parker added. "We are going to be there at Pride no matter what."

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) tracked hundreds of bills targeting LGBTQ rights across the country. Texas lawmakers filed 53 such pieces of legislation in 2023—more than any other state, according to the ACLU.

While dozens of bills failed, others reached the governor’s desk. One of the bills that passed was amended to omit direct references to drag performers. Senate Bill 12 originally intended to restrict minors from attending drag shows.

LGBTQ advocates argue the bill intends to criminalize drag shows through a campaign of misinformation.

'It's great to be celebrated'

Angara will be celebrating Pride Month alongside her friends who are members of the meetup group "Just Us Lesbians." The group has amassed 2,400 members since starting up in 2010.

“Every year we try to be as loud and as proud as possible, and be as fun, because I understand that there’s a lot of heaviness to this," Angara said. "But at the end of the day it’s great to be celebrated, especially in this day and age. We do all sorts of different events, ranging from sports activities to hiking to book clubs. We provide a safe, welcoming fun community for them."

Pride Center San Antonio’s Robert Salcido stressed Pride is celebrated not just in June, but throughout the year. This month, he says, serves as a time to celebrate and educate the community.

Salcido said anti-LGBTQ messaging at the Texas Legislature and across the nation has heightened awareness among allies who question their safety while out in public.

But, he adds, there are no plans of backing down. Pride Center San Antonio along with other LGBTQ organizations, work with local law enforcement routinely.

“The fact remains that we are vigilant,” Salcido said. “If we need their presence in certain circumstances, we know we have that relationship with our law enforcement agencies here in San Antonio.”