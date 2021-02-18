Bexar Co. jail contending with water pressure issues, sheriff says

Sheriff Salazar says inmates are being provided with drinkable water during the power crisis.

SAN ANTONIO — As much of San Antonio and south Texas as a whole continues to contend with water issues, the Bexar County Adult Detention Center is no different.

In a Facebook update posted Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Javier Salazar said that while the water isn’t out at the facility, water pressure “has been an issue with us.” The sheriff said maintenance workers at the jail are strategically shutting off water to certain areas in order to “build up pressure in the (water) lines,” but the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is also providing inmates with drinking water after it’s been boiled.

Access to meals for inmates, meanwhile, has not been interrupted by the ongoing winter storm and subsequent power issues, according to Salazar.