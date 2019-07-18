CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — [Editor's Note: This story discusses a suicide attempt and may be disturbing to readers.]

The Chambers County Sheriff is commending one of it’s deputies for saving the life of a man who was attempting to take his own life.

Earlier in July Chambers County Deputy Braeden Boznango responded to a home in Old River where a man was reported to have been under the influence of drugs and acting “strangely” according to a Facebook post from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy arrived the man’s family said that they thought he may be on drugs and was making statements that made it appear that he might harm himself the post said.

Family members also told the deputy the man, who they said had been drinking and eating oleander leaves, which are poisonous, had then gone around the back of the home by himself the Facebook post said.

Deputy Boznango and the man’s father found the man inside a storage building behind the home where he was standing on a stool attempting to hang himself.

The man ignored Boznango’s attempts to get him to stop and kicked away the stool according to the post.

The deputy immediately grabbed the man by the legs in an attempt to free him and when that didn’t work he climbed up onto the stool and cut the rope.

The man is expected to make a full recovery according to the Facebook post.

In the Facebook post Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne commended Deputy Boznango noting that the man may have died if not for his quick actions.

“His actions bring credit to himself and all of us that serve with him at the Sheriff's Office,” Hawthorne said according to the post.

GET HELP | CRISIS CENTER OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS

If you, or anyone you know, is thinking about harming themselves or taking their own life, call the Crisis Center of Southeast Texas local hotline at 800-793-2273.