Texas A&M Singing Cadets honor lost member with written song

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Losing someone you love is never easy. When one A&M student organization lost one of its own, they decided to commemorate him in a special way one year later.

“His name was Roel Prado, he was one of our best friends and last February he lost his long battle with depression and took his own life. We just went through a really rough period and decided to have this song commissioned in memory of him just as a way to tell him the things we wished we had told him before," said President of Singing Cadets Walker Emmert.

The Singing Cadets are recording this song to not only remember Roel Prado’s life, but also to raise awareness for anyone battling with mental illness.

"In a note he left to us, he said he thought that people would be better off without him. he was wrong and I don't believe that and neither would I like other people to, especially those who struggle with mental illness and depression or contemplating suicide. [I want them] to know that there's people out there that would love them and take care of them," said Roel Prado's mother Isabel Basaldu- Prado.

Two former singing cadet members created an endowment in his name and releasing the recording the song this weekend will help fund raise the scholarship in Prado’s name.

“This song means a lot. As someone who has battled with this, just hearing the lyrics, they’re beautiful and it’s sad that it’s a postmortem kind of thing, where we’re talking about what if I could tell you. We’re hoping that it will be able to shine a light for people who are battling with this. Hopefully, it doesn’t get that to point where we’re saying what if I could tell you, instead we’re just talking,” said Singing Cadets Tour Manager Jose Rueda.

The song will be released on Saturday and the fundraiser also kicks off Saturday on different social medias.